Age 85, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Memorial Healthcare.
A celebration of life will take place 4 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at McCurdy Park.
Oliver was born May 8, 1935, in Hillsdale, the son of Ora and Louise (McCalahan) Potter.
Oliver enjoyed spending his time working on cars or going to car shows.
Oliver worked at Penske Trucking for many years.
Oliver is survived by his sons Michael Potter, Robert Potter, Donald (Pamela) Potter, Daniel (Johanna) Potter, Douglas (Casie) Potter and Darrin (Barbara) Potter; daughters Roberta Potter and Diane (Robert) Carroll; brother Tom Potter; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife Carol, son Richard, father Ora Potter; mother Louise Potter, brothers Herald and Ira (James), and sister Mary.
Memorial contributions suggested to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.