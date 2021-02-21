Melvin L. Austin

Of Chesaning, died Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at his residence. He was 73 years of age.
Mel was born Feb. 13, 1948, in Owosso, to the late Andrew and Verabelle (Carter) Austin and was a resident of Chesaning since 1971. Mel served in the U.S. Navy from 1968 to 1971. He was united in marriage to Connie Gasser on Nov. 24, 1967. Mr. Austin retired from GM (Metal Fabricating) in 2000 with 34 years seniority. He was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church where he served as an usher, Corunna VFW Post #4005 and the UAW Local # 659. Mel was a scout- master, baseball coach and enjoyed NASCAR.
Surviving are wife Connie; children James (Kindra) Austin of Chesaning, Jennifer (Robert) Coon of Chesaning, Jolee (Tony) Perkins of Elsie; grandchildren Haleigh (Joe) Wing, Kimberlee (Josh) Agle, James Austin, TJ Perkins Jr., Max Perkins, Nicole Keeler, Treva Perkins, Elizabeth Coon and Brady Coon; eight great-grandchildren; siblings David (Patricia) Austin of Owosso, Kay (Kenneth) Reynolds of Corunna, Raymond (Linda) Austin of Ocala, FL, Teresa Austin of E. Lansing, Robbin Mathers of E. Lansing, Mark Austin of Oakley; and many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by sister, Treva Austin in 1942, and nephew David Joseph Andrew Austin in 2015.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at St. Peter Catholic Church in Chesaning. The Rev. David Jenuwine is the celebrant. Burial will follow in Res-urrection Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be held at Misiuk Funeral Home in Chesaning on Tuesday from 2 to 8 p.m. and at the church on from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11 a.m. Wednesday. A parish vigil service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Contributions in his memory may be made to St. Peter Catholic Church.
Following COVID-19 guidelines, masks must be worn, and social distancing practiced at the funeral home. Currently funeral homes are limited to 25 people. Please keep your visit brief to allow everyone a chance to see the family. You may light a memorial candle or share a memory at misiukfuneralhome.com.
