Larry Lee Scollon Sr.

Our beloved, went to be with the Lord Friday, July 21, 2023. He celebrated his 81st birthday this past April with family and friends at Pleasant View.
Please join us in celebrating his life with a Mass of Christian burial to take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with a rosary prayed at 7 p.m.
Larry was born April 9, 1942, in Owosso, the son of Leo and Leola (Geyer) Scollon.
He graduated from Owosso High School in 1961, and was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, where he enjoyed singing with the choir for many years.
Larry enjoyed playing cards, photography, a great movie, hunting, fishing, camping and special times with his family, including his many grandchildren and precious years with his cherished mother, Leola. He had a contagious laugh and dearly enjoyed tickling his grandbabies and receiving a hug or kiss on his head. He also was dearly devoted to the love of his life, Joann.
He married Joann Kral at St. Cyril in Bannister on June 6, 1964.
Larry retired from General Motors after 30 years of service.
Larry is survived by his wife Joann; mother Leola; children Suzanne (Ty) Krauss, MaryLyn Leavitt (Larry Evey), Larry (Jill) Scollon Jr. and Holly Scollon (Brandon Ramey); grandchildren Alexandria, Leontine, Marlette, Maddison, Logan, Ethan, Lily, Caleb, Clay, Jonah, Isaac and Savannah; four great-grandchildren; son-in-law Joel Butts; and siblings Leo and Bonnie Scollon, Shirley and Wayne Cushman, Dan and Rena Scollon and Sally and Roy Thelen. This includes many special nieces and nephews, along with lifetime friends.
He was predeceased by his sweet daughter Rebecca Butts and father Leo.
A special thank you is extended to the staff and friends at Pleasant View. Your love, care and support made all the difference and blessed him and our family in so many ways.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Paul Church.
