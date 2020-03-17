Age 78, of Durand, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at his home.
Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel. The Rev. Steven Wood will be officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Vernon.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to the service.
Robert Charles Edwards was born Jan. 13, 1942, in Okemos, a son of Howard and Helen (Breese) Edwards. On Sept. 12, 1964, he married Mary Jane Wright. He was a member of the First Congregational Church in Durand.
Robert enjoyed organizing and running roast beef dinners with his church family, fishing, camping, going to the casinos, spending time with his family and he loved his dog Charlie.
Prior to his retirement, he worked for General Motors until 1992, he was Vernon’s Township supervisor from 1978-92, deputy treasurer from 1992-2019, worked for Michigan Battery for 12 years and he helped out at Vernon Outdoor Equipment.
Robert is survived by his wife, Mary Jane Edwards; children Robert (Claudia) Edwards Jr., Robin (Fred) Huntoon and Tina (Larry) Holmes; grandchildren Austin, Jacob, Katie (Miller), Matthew, Jostin (Amber), Ashlee, Lucas, Jesse, Nate, Cody, Heather (Adam) Holly and Larry III “Buster”; great-grandchildren Kelsie, Troy Jr., Eric Jr., Bentley, Xander, Alexis, Cody, Dillan, Carter, Hayden and Brenden; brothers Russell (Jackie), Jack (Becky), David (Lisa) and Howard (Lisa); sisters Barb (Darold) Bernard, Rhea (Harold) Fremd and Dawn (Dan) Alacheff; and sisters-in-law Linda McKone and Terry (Larry) Matlock.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents; mothers and fathers-in-law; two sisters-in-law; and four brothers-in-law.
Memorial Contributions in Robert’s name are suggested to the First Congregational Church of Durand or the National Kidney Foundation. Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
