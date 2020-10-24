Randolph ‘Rudy’ Ralph Garcia

Age 75, of Byron, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at his home.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at St. Mary’s Church in Durand with Fr. Wegher officiating. Burial will follow at Fremont Cemetery in Bancroft. The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with a rosary prayed at 7 p.m.
Randolph was born July 2, 1945, in St. Johns, the son of Luciano and San Juana (Castillo) Garcia.
He graduated from Elsie High School and proudly served in the United States Army.
Rudy was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Durand and V.F.W. Post 4005. He was raised on a farm and retired from General Motors after 42 years of service.
He married Lois (Valeski) in Lansing on May 7, 1977. Rudy and Lois raised a beautiful family together, their children Daniel (Deann) Ellard, the late Mark Ellard, Andrew (Pamela) Ellard, Nathan Ellard, Shannan Atkin and Tabatha (Shad) Lynde; grandchildren Eric Ellard, Heidi Carpenter, Whitney (Andrew) Pierce, Daniel Thadeus Ellard, Christopher Ellard Maxwell Ellard, Zachary Ellard, Andrew Atkin, Caleb Ellard and Sarah Atkin; great-grandchildren Alex, Jeremy, Emma, Ian, Jackson, Owen, Lennon, Amelia and Lincoln. He is also survived by his siblings Mersed (Irene) Garcia, Christina Roldan, Robert (Francene) Garcia and Eva Zuniga.
Rudy is preceded in death by his parents Luciano and San Juana Garcia; and his siblings, Suzanna Massey, Edward Garcia, Lewis Garcia, Daniel Garcia, Roland Garcia, John Garcia, Orailia Rebecca Garcia and Francisca Garcia.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
