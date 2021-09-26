Passed away Friday, Aug. 20, 2021.
Katheryn Joan Rigling, daughter of George and Minnie Kent, was a beautiful woman who held on to every day of her life after age 90, begrudgingly leaving her adoring family Aug. 20, 2021.
Her final months were spent at home with her 96-year-old husband John C. Rigling. They had celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this March and couldn’t go to bed without their goodnight kiss.
Katheryn, (Kate, Kae, Mom, Grandma and Gigi) worked as a waitress, a secretary and office manager. She was a wonderful wife and mother of five, doting grandmother of nine, and great-grandmother of six children.
She was predeceased by 16 siblings who she loved dearly and her daughter Karla Jo Ann at age 20, who she missed every day.
She is survived by her children daughters Chrisalyn Monroe, and Karen (John) Novak and Kevilyn (Robert) Norton; son John (Tami) Rigling; grandchildren Cara (Scott) Krueger, Kent (Emily) and Marissa Monroe, Stephanie Ager, Theresa, Rebecca and Keith Norton ,and John (Brittany) and Amanda Rigling; and great-grandchildren Taylor and Kroy Krueger, Alison Monroe, and Reagan, Rowan and Rockland Rigling.
Kae traveled with her husband throughout Europe while John was in the military and visited much of this country from coast to coast, even Alaska. She especially loved shopping for bargains and S.U. basketball. She enjoyed reading, bowling and golf, and playing cards with family and friends.
She treasured her friendships with those who passed before and friends from Fitness Forum and Gold’s Gym, where she was dedicated to both exercising and socializing several times a week.
She was cared for at home by family and many wonderful home aides that we thank most warmly for their personal caring.
We were extremely lucky to have had her with us so long. We will never forget her tenacity, charm, humor, love and caring.
Burial will be private but a celebration of life will be planned for October.
For guest book, please visit scheppfamily.com.
