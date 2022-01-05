Teresa Marie Marutiak loved meeting people and renaming them. She gave everyone a nickname. Yet she insisted on being called by her full name, Teresa Marie. If you called her just Teresa, she would correct you, no matter how many times she had already corrected you. After visiting with numerous family and friends, Teresa Marie passed away from esophageal cancer Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
When Teresa Marie was born June 7, 1962, it was a different time for people with Down Syndrome. Against medical advice, mom and dad brought her home instead of sending her to an institution. She became the heart and soul of the Marutiak family.
Being born with Down Syndrome did not limit her social skills. She made friends easily and worked a room like a veteran politician. Everyone was equal to her and she felt comfortable in any crowd. What Teresa Marie wanted — and found — most in life was to truly belong with and be accepted by others: her friends, her family and brothers, those she met in social settings, her neighborhood and community. Teresa was a well-known figure in many local restaurants where, to her, any meal was an event to be shared with others and a time for conversation and new-found friends. No one could stretch out a meal like Teresa Marie.
Teresa Marie attended the Community Mental Health training center, McCall school, the ACKCO workshop and a variety of CMH day programs. She was also very active in programs run by the ARC of Mid-Michigan. For decades she attended a weekly religious program run by St Paul Catholic Church. Teresa was a participant in Special Olympics Michigan for years and proudly displayed her awards. When her active participation ended, she served at times as a volunteer in the Summer Games.
You could not say hello or goodbye to her without getting a hug. Many hours were spent by Teresa Maria “writing a book.” The book’s subject was never revealed but she filled many journals with indecipherable writings. She hated being rushed and the news. She never knew greed, envy or distrust. She loved cake and hated pie. She had boyfriends galore. She loved parties and her birthday over all holidays. She loved to travel and stay in hotels. She always had a suitcase packed and ready. She loved collecting photographs, going to the movies, a hot fire, bowling, swimming, playing poker and disc golf. She was a big fan of “The Golden Girls,” “Judge Judy,” and for some reason, hated the number 4.
Teresa Marie had a healthy sense of anger. When she was younger and got angry at a person, she would tell them directly and then turn her back, but only as she counted in her own way to the number 10. At that point she would turn around, face the other and boldly announce she was “no longer angry.” It was Teresa Marie’s “rule of 10 seconds.”
She is survived by five brothers. They are (nicknames in parentheses): Peter (Dad) of Albuquerque, married to Gail (Marigold), Michael (George) of Lansing, married to Gerda (Cupcake), Joseph (Joe Paul) of Lansing, married to Mieken (Anne Marie), Mark (Dad) of Clarkston, and Patrick (Harry Stone) of Perry, married to Laura (Enterprise).
She is also survived by sister-in-law Carolyn (Money, Money) and nieces and nephews, Eileen (Tall), Katrina (Bride), Erica (Mom), Peter Leroy (Little Pete), Kristian Wilde (Little Chris) and Lizzie (Never Mind).
She also leaves behind her dear friend Kathy Edwards (Kathy Annie) of Corunna. Their friendship spanned more than 46 years and they spoke on the phone every night before going to bed.
She was preceded in death by her father Judge Peter Marutiak (Archie Bunker), mother Helen Stengle Marutiak (Big Joanie) and brother David (Kenny Rogers).
Teresa Marie lived with her mother until Helen passed in 2010. Then she lived with her brother Joseph and his family. She was also often cared for by Lynn Sanderson (Ahahahaha) and her family. In the final years of Helen’s life, Teresa became one of her caregivers, and now the circle of life is complete.
In the days before Teresa Marie’s passing, she asked her brothers for a flashlight. When asked why she wanted the flashlight, Teresa Marie explained “because when I die it will be dark and I’ll need to find my way around.” She got the flashlight of course, but she also got assurances that her way would be guided by angels and those that have preceded her.
A mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at St Paul’s Catholic Church in Owosso. Burial will follow at St Paul Cemetery. The family requests that masks be worn.
A celebration of her life will be held near her birthday, when it is safer for us to gather.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at nelson-house.com. Teresa Marie gives all who knew her one final hug goodbye.
Memorial donations may be sent to the ARC of Mid-Michigan, 215 N. Water, Suite 19, Owosso, 48667.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.