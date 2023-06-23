Mike Caverson

Age 73, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 4:30 p.m.
Age 73, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 4:30 p.m.
Service will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends and family from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Nelson-House Funeral Home. Burial will be at a later date at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.
Mike was born Dec. 27, 1949, in Owosso, the son of Angelo and Marie (Smith) Caverson.
He graduated from Corunna High School in 1968. He attended Lansing Community College until he was drafted into the army. Mike was a veteran of the Vietnam War, served from 1970 to 1971 and was ranked as a sergeant. He was a life member of the VFW and a member of the Michigan Carpenter’s Union. Mike retired from Fessler and Bowman (Flushing, MI), and worked at Mid-Michigan Construction and Sascon Construction previously. He was the co-owner of Tipton & Caverson Poured Walls with his long time friend, Rich Tipton, and was well known by so many people in the local cement industry.
Mike is survived by his wife Judy (Moorhead) Caverson, daughter Alyson Caverson of Owosso, daughter Michelle (John) Roe of Flushing, brother Richard Caverson of Yakima, Washington and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Mike and Judy were married on July 24, 1982, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Owosso.
Mike enjoyed the outdoors, muscle cars, helping friends and family members and loved attending Owosso Speedway every Saturday night with his friends.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
