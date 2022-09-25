Judy K. (Adams) Shultz

Age 75, of Owosso — formerly of Burton — succumbed to the effects of Alzheimer’s on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. She was surrounded by her loved ones at Oliver Woods Assisted Living and Memory Care in Owosso.
A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m., Thursday Sept. 29 at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Marlene Webster officiating. The family will receive visitors on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Judy was born on Feb. 22, 1947 to the late Ahijah (III) and Virginia Adams in Owosso.
A 1965 Owosso High School graduate, Judy would go on to marry James (Jim) Shultz, of Chesaning, who passed away earlier this year.
Judy is survived by her two children, Julie (Michael) Robb of Owosso and Justin (Shelly) Shultz of Flushing.
She was predeceased by siblings, Beverly Tanner, Ahijah L. Adams IV and Carol Cushman; and is survived by siblings Cindy (Roger) Phelps of Swartz Creek, Gordon Tanner of Grove City, Oh. and Michael (Wendy) Tanner of Bancroft; two grandchildren, Rylee Wolfe of Lansing and Tyler Clifford of Flushing; Judy her sister-in-law and Bonnie (Paul) Randolph of Stanfield, N.C., as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A former Girl Scout turned labor leader, Judy had a nearly 45-year career in Michigan’s health and human services sector. Along with fighting for the rights of workers as a member of AFSCME Council 25, she was an officer of the Greater Flint AFL-CIO from 1981-2015.
Judy was the first woman in the United States to be elected a primary officer of any labor council when she was elected as Secretary-Treasurer of the Greater Flint AFL-CIO. Later, she served as president of the Greater Flint AFL-CIO from 2006-2015.
In addition, Judy was instrumental in forming the Genesee Health Plan. She was also one of the founders of the Greater Flint Health Coalition, and she served as a board member until 2003.
Over the years, Judy has been honored with numerous awards, including being named “Person of the Week Making a Difference” by The Flint Journal, being awarded the William Lucas Community Service Award.
Moreover, Judy was presented with the National Association of Letter Carriers 1999 Community Service Award for her work in establishing the NALC Food Drive for Genesee and Lapeer Counties.
As a result of Judy’s storied career of community improvement, she has been honored in several proclamations from the State of Michigan and the City of Flint.
She was appointed by the Genesee County Board of Commissioner’s to serve on the the Genesee Health System (County Mental Health) board of directors and she was appointed to the advisory board of the Valley Area Agency on Aging.
Judy had an uncanny ability to quickly learn and excel at virtually any of her chosen hobbies or interests, of which she had many. She especially loved sharing those with her friends and family alike. She will be truly missed by her loved ones and all those whom she touched over the years.
Memorial contributions suggested to Alzheimer’s Association of Michigan and the Genesee County Humane Society.
