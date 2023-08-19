Susan Kay Speers

Age 63, loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend passed away Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services will take place at noon Monday, Aug. 21, at Owosso First Church of the Nazarene with the Rev. Jerry Walden officiating.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the service Monday at the church.
She was born on Feb. 28, 1960, in Owosso, to Calvin Allen and Ellen Greenhoe.
Susan graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1978. In 1985, Susan was a proud graduate of Michigan State University earning a Bachelor’s of Science in social science-pre law, with an additional undergraduate degree in psychology and thematic undergraduate degree in women’s studies. Susan ran her own technology company, from which she retired to help take care of her beloved grandchildren. She was loved by many and opened her home to all those who needed it. Susan was always the first to invite anyone who didn’t have a place to go for the holidays into her home, making them immediately feel like family. She enjoyed reading, drinking coffee, spending time with her family and playing solitaire. She was also known as “Grammy” to many little ones she watched over the years.
Susan is survived by her father Calvin (Lee) Allen of Owosso; children Rebecca (Mark Bennett) Rostar of Holt, Thomas (Shannon) Rostar of Owosso and Lillian Speers of Holt; step-daughters Heather Speers of Owosso and Alana (Dave) Cattaneo of New Baltimore; siblings Deborah (Darrin Johnson) Allen of Charlotte and Mark (Bettina) Allen of Denmark; sister- in-law Jackie Warner of Lennon; grandchildren Nick, Bryce, Brendon, Avery, Jordyn, Isabella, Maddie, Connor, Olivia and Ivy; nephews Jordan, Michael and Lucas; and niece Emily.
She is preceded in death by her mother Ellen Greenhoe and brother Michael Allen.
Susan was courageous enough to be an organ donor. Through the gift of life, she was able to bring joy during sorrow. She lived an ever-selfless life and would encourage you to do the same.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations that will be used to help cover unexpected funeral expenses. Please contact Rebecca, Thomas or Lilly if you would like to help with a donation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.