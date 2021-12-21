York Sherman Drexler

Born in Owosso, on Feb. 15, 1943, passed away Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
York was named after his uncle, who died in World War II. He was the first son of Carl and Alta (Wright) Drexler. While York grew up in Owosso, he graduated from Ovid High School, due to his parents’ relocation. He received an undergraduate degree from Ferris State University. His master’s degree in taxation was earned at Walsh College. He was a firm supporter of both institutions.
York was a CPA and concluded his career as a tax executive at Chrysler. After his retirement Dec. 31, 1999, he was very active with many hobbies and interests. He was an avid golfer and spent many wonderful days golfing with both his buddies and his wife at Forest Lake Country Club. He also was a master gardener and did related volunteer work. His personal yard was resplendent with flowers and vegetables, with some of those vegetables used in his many recipes.
He became an accomplished chef in his later years. He was a Corvette enthusiast and his latest one was bright yellow. He was an avid reader of history. Over the years, many dogs were in his life. As an adult, he and his wife owned nine dogs (all Boston terriers, except for one pug). They often had multiple dogs and their home was very fun. Currently, he leaves behind the latest Boston, Mars.
York was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife and two brothers Robert and Gary. Left to mourn his passing are Mary, his wife of over 41 years, son Nathaniel and daughter Terri Bush (Garry). He also leaves behind grandchildren Timothy Drexler, Andrea Bush and Daniel Bush; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd., (248) 362-2500.
Family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes are suggested to Walsh College, Ferris State University College of Business, or MSU Tollgate Farms (canr.msu.edu/tollgate)
Sign the tribute wall at ajdesmond.com.
