Terence Leo Dwyer

Age 69, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, June 10, 2023.
Graveside services will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Oakwood Cemetery with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Owosso.
Terence was born Sept. 7, 1953, in Owosso, the son of Leo and Iola (Breaugh) Dwyer.
He graduated from St. Paul Catholic School, class of 1971, and attended Devry University of Chicago, earning an associate degree in electronics.
Terence was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and had a passion for St. Vincent DePaul. He loved model railroads and farming. Through the years Terence taught karate at Corunna Public Schools.
He married Jill Weiss in Chicago, Ill. on April 3, 1976.
Terence retired from AC Delphi after many years of service.
He is survived by his wife; son Martin (Coleen) Dwyer; brother Michael (Jill) Dwyer; sister Suzanne (Paul) Price; and several nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Vincent de Paul of Owosso.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
