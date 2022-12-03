Fred Frank Vasicek

Age 89, of Corunna, passed away Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery in Owosso.
The family will receive friends and relatives from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with a Rosary at 7 p.m.
On May 11, 1933, Fred was born, in Lennon, to parents Frank H. and Anna (Hudy) Vasicek. He was the oldest of five sons.
In 1951, Fred graduated from Mary Crapo High School in Swartz Creek as valedictorian of his class. He went on to get his industrial engineering degree at General Motors Institute.
Fred worked at Buick Tool and Research, then continued his dedicated professional service in the Experimental Lab at Midland-Ross in Owosso. He also earned the International Engineer title there and traveled to many countries including England, Brazil, Italy, Japan and India.
Fred married Shirley (Walsh) Vasicek on Oct. 16, 1954, at St. Mary’s Queen of Angels Church in Swartz Creek. They lived in Swartz Creek for four years and then moved to Corunna, living in the home he built. He lived a simple, family-oriented life.
Music was a passion that Fred grew up with and passed down to his own family. He played clarinet and saxophone in a polka band called The Harmony Boys in his younger years. It is where he met Shirley, the love of his life. In recent years, he especially loved listening and dancing to Czech music, which he called, “happy music for happy people.” Fred and Shirley would dance around in their kitchen, listening to the radio, almost daily.
Fred and his wife, Shirley, were faithful members of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Their religious faith carried them through the good times and hard times, their illnesses and their health — just as they vowed to each other at the altar 68 years ago.
Fred was an avid fisherman. He also enjoyed golfing, bowling and boating with his family at Higgins Lake. He loved tending his large garden every year and taking impromptu trips to the casino with Shirley and friends. Throughout his life he gathered with family, club members and friends to play cards quite often.
Fred kept careful watch of his neighborhood for 64 years. He was a helping hand with yard clean-up, outdoor projects, home improvements and just visiting those in need.
Fred is survived by his loving wife Shirley Vasicek; four children Deborah Vasicek, Thomas Vasicek, Teresa (Gus) Serio and Sandra (James) Redmon; five grandchildren Eric Braid, Kristin Winans, Joseph (Dior) Serio, Diana (James) Scheck and Catherine (Kurtis) Larson; two great-granddaughters of “The Best PaPa” Allison and Carly Winans; two brothers Donald Vasicek and Robert Vasicek; sister-in-law Marian Vasicek; several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; along with other loving family and friends.
Fred was predeceased by his parents Frank and Anna Vasicek; brothers Jack Vasicek and David Vasicek; sister-in-law Alice Vasicek; brother-in-law Robert Walsh; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Donald and Elaine Walsh.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Jana and Libor Polka Program or WOES Radio Station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.