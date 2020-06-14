Age 63, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at his home.
A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Pastor Marlene Webster officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 2 p.m. until the time of service.
Kevin was born December 10, 1956, in Owosso, the son of Richard and Buneta (Papenfuss) Beamish.
He graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1975, and earned a bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University.
Kevin had a lifelong passion for music and played in many local bands through the years. He looked forward to Renaissance festivals and especially enjoyed piracy. Known as “Captain Stouty Macaw,” Kevin was the owner of Skullduggery Enterprises.
He is survived by his mother, Buneta “Bunny” Beamish-Wiser and stepfather, Harley Wiser; brother, Todd Beamish; nieces and nephews Paige, Austin and Payton Beamish; close friends Johnny Zawacki and Dan Brown; Ariana and Ryan; and other loving family members and friends.
Kevin was predeceased by his father and grandparents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Owosso Amphitheater.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at Nelson-House.com.
