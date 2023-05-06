Martha Gail Motes

Age 78, of Byron, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, May 8, at Sharp Funeral Homes, Linden Chapel, 209 E. Broad St, Linden. A live stream of the service will be available on Martha’s obituary page at sharpfuneralhomes.com. The Rev. Todd Deering will be officiating.

