Martha Gail Motes

Age 78, of Byron, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, May 8, at Sharp Funeral Homes, Linden Chapel, 209 E. Broad St, Linden. A live stream of the service will be available on Martha’s obituary page at sharpfuneralhomes.com. The Rev. Todd Deering will be officiating.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the service Monday, at the funeral home.
Those desiring may make contributions to the American Cancer Society.
Martha was born April 20, 1945, in Starke, Fla., the daughter of Alvin Verdell and Freda Florence (Entrekin) Teague.
She was a 1963 graduate of Cullman High School in Cullman, Ala.
She had resided in Byron for the past year, previously having lived in Lennon.
She retired from VG’s Grocery in Fenton after many years of service.
Martha enjoyed reading, fishing, bird watching, working in the garden and doing puzzles. She was a collector.
She also enjoyed cooking for her family, especially her southern dishes. Spring was her favorite season of the year.
She is surved by her children Robin (Troy) Miller of Byron and Derek Motes of Pellston; grandchildren Tara (Stephanie) Willett-O’Neil of Owosso, Tyler Motes of Grove City, Ohio, Jacob Miller of San Diego, Calif., James Miller of Byron and Lily Miller of Byron; great-grandchildren Raylynn and Izabel; brother William Teague of Alabama; sisters Glenda Easterwood and Pat Howard, both of Alabama; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sons, Scott and Stephen Motes.
