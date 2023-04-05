Stephen Perry WatkinsJuly 5, 1955 - April 3, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of the co-founder of Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, who died on April 3, 2023.
Steve was a wonderful husband, great father, papa, son, loving brother, mentor and faithful friend.
Funeral services to honor and celebrate Steve’s life will take place at 11 a.m. on Good Friday, April 7, at the Owosso First Church of the Nazarene, 1865 S. M-52, Owosso. The Revs. Jerry Walden and John Walworth will co-officiate with burial to follow in Fremont Cemetery, Bancroft.
Steve’s family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Owosso Chapel.
Steve was born in Lansing on July 5, 1955, second oldest of four boys to Winton and Mary Ann (Hager) Watkins. He attended Old Everett High School in Lansing, graduating in 1973. Steve started his career in funeral service with Jennings-Lyons Funeral Chapel in Owosso washing cars shortly after high school. He later attended mortuary school at Indiana College of Mortuary Science where he graduated in 1979 and obtained his license in 1980. This year Steve was licensed for 43 years, serving families in Shiawassee County the entire time. On Oct. 20, 1979, Steve married the love of his life, Vickie Brown. They would have celebrated 44 years of marriage this year. Together they were blessed with three children and two grandchildren, who were just as blessed to have them. In 2000, a dream came true for Steve, as he and his brother Kurt together co-founded Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes.
Steve’s passion was service to others. He had a heart of gold and an amazing sense of humor. He would sing out loud to his favorite songs no matter how bad it sounded! He was larger than life to his family and a mentor to many. Later in life, Steve was able to travel extensively with his wife and take several special trips with the whole family. He enjoyed golf outings with family and friends, bonfires and family get togethers.
Steve is survived by his wife Vickie; three children Nicholas (Nikki Johnston) Watkins, Kelli Watkins and Travis (Amber) Watkins; two grandchildren Ella and Jax Watkins; mother Mary Ann; brothers Kurt (Krisan) Watkins and Andrew (Michelle) Watkins; father and mother-in-law Darryl and Shirley Brown; sister-in-law Teresa Rankin; brother-in-law Terry Brown; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Steve was preceded in death by his father, Win, brother, Brian and brother-in-law Jerry Rankin.
Memorial contributions given in Steve’s memory are suggested to either St. Jude Children’s’ Hospital or the Shiawassee Humane Society.
Online condolences may be shared with his family at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
