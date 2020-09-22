Of Owosso, passed from this earth at home, surrounded by his family Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.
Jim was born in Owosso Feb. 26, 1950, to Orvel and Faye Walter. He graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1968.
Jim married his loving companion of 25 years, Kristine H. (LeCureux) Schad, Sept. 14, 2020.
Jim was predeceased by his father Orvel James Walter and mother Faye Marie (Westfall) Walter.
He is survived by his wife; son James Lee (Jenni) Walter Jr. of Owosso; stepson Matthew Schad of Colorado; brothers Barry (Pam) Walter of Dewitt and Dennis (Deanna) Walter of Prospect, Kentucky; sisters Candy Walter of Shivley, Kentucky, and Jan (Brian) Passmore of Elsie; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and many great friends.
Jim retired from Michigan Milk Producers Association in Ovid in 2015 after 35 years of service. He had worked part-time at the Riverbend Bowl in Corunna and he recently enjoyed his part-time employment at the Dollar General Store in Owosso.
Jim was a loyal and optimistic fan of the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions and Michigan Wolverines football, forever looking forward to that next winning season.
Jim was an avid bowler for many years and loved a round of golf with his friends. He loved to play darts, enjoyed a rousing game of euchre, and thought he was a great karaoke singer, until he heard himself one day. He and Kris enjoyed camping and he took great pride in caring for his yard.
Jim loved the holidays, all of them, and enjoyed the company of his large extended family.
He will be remembered by his family and friends for his loving spirit, his gentle nature, his sense of humor and his strong grip.
Jim was a member of the VFW Auxiliary 4005 in Corunna.
Due to current restrictions there will not be a formal visitation or service. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to your local United Way, Mid-Michigan Hospice, or to your favorite children’s charity.
