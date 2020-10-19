Age 75, of Flint Township, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.
Private family services will take place at a later date. Interment at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.
Joseph was born July 3, 1945, in Owosso, the son of Joe J. and Anastasia (Polasek) Malik. He graduated from Owosso High School in 1965.
Joe proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1968 as a tank driver. He then worked at Chevy in the Hole from 1968 to 1998, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Owosso.
Joe enjoyed all sports, and especially the Detroit Pistons and Detroit Tigers. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching Western movies, especially those featuring John Wayne and Clint Eastwood. Joe did not have a mean bone in his body. He was a wonderful man with a big heart, and treated his nieces and nephews like his own.
Joe is survived by siblings Robert (Lorraine) Malik, William (Araceli) Malik and Kristine Malik; sister-in-law Rita Malik; sisters-in-law Lynette Grant and Jane Snyder; brother-in-law Charles Snyder; nieces and nephews Michelle, Frank, Shane, Robert, Bobby, Jonathon, Jamie, Charles III, Andrew, Megan and Kayla; and several great-nieces and nephews.
Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, wife Sheryl Lynn Malik, brother Frank, sister Suzanne and nephew Christopher. Online tributes may be shared at sharpfuneralhomes.com.
