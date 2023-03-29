Gary Lee Berry

Age 76, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, March 31, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Bill Moull officiating. Burial will follow at Pine Tree Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at the funeral home.
Gary was born March 18, 1947, in Owosso, the son of Colon and Dorothy (Chamberlain) Berry.
He graduated from Flushing High School, the class of 1966, and then proudly served in the United States Army and was a Vietnam veteran.
Gary was a proud member of The Durand Sportsman Club for many years. He enjoyed trap and skeet shooting, fishing and golfing. Gary was funny, caring and happy. He was proud of his family and adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gary retired from General Motors in 1994 after 25 years of service.
Gary is survived by his son, Greg (Megan) Berry, daughter, Laura Moore, 12 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, along with several other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, Colon and Dorothy Berry, son, Jim Berry and brother, Colon Dennis.
Memorial contributions are suggested to The Veterans Administration.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
