Passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
The youngest of five children, Myra Mae Devereaux was born Sept. 15, 1923, on Brennan Road in Oakley to Walter and Celia Mitchell.
She met her husband of more than 50 years, Ralph Wells Devereaux, when she was 16.
Within the first couple years of marriage, Ralph was shipped off to Europe to fight in World War II and during that time Myra described her separation from Ralph as the hardest time in her life. That was also the only time in her life she officially worked outside the home, working in a canning factory to help with the war effort.
Shortly after Ralph’s return, they built a house down the road from where Myra grew up. They raised their six children there, and later it was often a haven for their 17 grandchildren. Myra was a talented quilter and baker. She traveled extensively with Ralph throughout the U.S. and Canada and after he passed away in 1996, she traveled throughout Europe with other family members.
The last decade of her life she spent living with her eldest daughter Joan in San Diego. She kept up her crafts by delving into knitting and cross stitch. She donated more than 100 baby blankets, with the nonprofit Gently Hugged being the largest recipient.
People don’t always remember what you say, but how you make them feel. This is especially true for a quiet, but strong and loving woman who was the embodiment of comfort. Myra made you feel loved and accepted for who you were. To be able to give so much love, you have to be loved yourself. We all hope she realized how much she was cared for.
Myra’s legacy is how she has instilled patience, love and acceptance in others. She lives on in all of us; in our kindness towards each other, and in our unconditional love we have for each other. We are all better people because she was here.
Myra is survived by five of her six children, 17 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
