Marsha Louise Richmond

Age 78, of Owosso, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, at Salem Lutheran Church with the Rev. Paul Wilde officiating. Burial will follow at Duplain Cemetery in Ovid. The family will receive friends at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday.
Marsha was born May 15, 1943, in Alma, the daughter of Clifford and Genevieve (Munson) Weller.
She graduated from Ashley High School, class of 1961, and attended Salem Lutheran Church, where she was active with the Ladies Aid.
Marsha enjoyed reading and spending time with family.
She retired from Indian Trails after 16 years of service.
Marsha is survived by her daughter Tammy (Greg) Hetfield; son Matthew (Mary Beth) Richmond; grandchildren MacKenzie Hetfield and Zachary Hetfield; brothers Jerry Weller and Phillip (Bobbie) Weller; sister SueEllen (Frank) Hernandez; and other loving family members and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents and sister-in-law Connie Weller.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Salem Lutheran Church.
