Connie Lou (Wood) Sukenik

Age 75, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Lakeland, Florida, surrounded by her family.
Connie was born in Midland to Lou and Dean Wood on Jan. 24, 1947. She grew up spending her summers at the family house on Wixom Lake in Midland, where she spent most of her time swimming, boating and water skiing. Connie graduated from Midland High School in 1965, then headed west to California, where she met Ronald Sukenik. They married in 1968 and had one son, Frank “Frankie.”
After moving back to Owosso, Connie worked at many places, including Midland Ross and Woodard’s before retiring as Caledonia Township Clerk. She kept very active, participating in bowling and golf leagues, was an avid card player and enjoyed traveling throughout the United States with friends. She also loved sports and looked forward to both the college and professional football seasons every year. Not only would you find her cheering on the Michigan State Spartans (go Green), but also partaking in numerous football pools.
She never missed an opportunity to attend spring training games at the Detroit Tigers’ stadium in Lakeland.
Upon her retirement, Ron and Connie found their new home at Schalamar Creek Golf Community in Lakeland, Florida, where they lived for 14 years. Being the outgoing person she was, Connie was very active within the community; playing cornhole, bocce ball, water aerobics and going to lunch with the ladies. She will always be remembered as the park’s dog sitter. She had a love for all dogs — every size and breed — but she had a special place in her heart particularly for schnauzers. When she wasn’t caring for the countless fur babies within the park, you would find her loving on schnauzer’s from the Schnauzer Love Rescue organization, which she was active with for many years.
Connie had another love and that was family. Her son Frankie was the light of her life. They would travel and attended countless concerts, including Bruce Springsteen, which she saw around 30 times; her last concert was in December in Orlando where she sang along to Jimmy Buffett alongside a few of her close friends (a true parrothead). Connie was also known as the doting grandmother; she absolutely adored her grandkids and spoiled them rotten every chance she could. Her love for them was unconditional and would always say “I love you forever.”
Everyone who knew Connie will remember her love of dogs, love of family and friends, and her strong faith in God. She will be known for living life to the fullest, always on the go and a strong lady who stood up for what she believed.
Connie is survived by her son Frank (Brenda) Sukenik, grandchildren Marley and Sam Sukenik, brother James (Carol) Wood and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeased by her husband Ronald and her parents.
A celebration of life has taken place in Lakeland, Florida, with a future gathering in Owosso at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to Schnauzer Love Rescue. Send to: Marty Morgan 2924 19th St. North, Hueytown, Alabama, 35023.
