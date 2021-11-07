Age 100, of Durand, passed away Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Vibrant Life Senior Living Center.
A memorial graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at Greenwood Cemetery in Vernon. A celebration of life will follow at 3 p.m. at the Durand Eagles Aerie, 5240 S. New Lothrop Road in Vernon Township.
Herbert was born June 5, 1921, in Grand Blanc, to Herbert Henry and Lillian Florence (May) Baker. He graduated from Grand Blanc High School in 1939.
He married the love of his life Joyce M. Nelson, Sept. 22, 1945. They celebrated more than 71 years together until her passing Jan. 21, 2017. They spent many years traveling together with family and friends, including trips to Africa and England. They spent their winters in Punta Gorda, Florida.
Herbert operated a dairy farm near Bancroft and drove bus for Durand Area Schools for more than 20 years. He enjoyed playing many sports, including baseball, bowling and golf — he had 12 holes-in-one. He was also a fan of local sports teams, especially the Tigers and the Spartans.
He is survived by his children Dawn Bentley, Rod (Lori) Baker, Ron (Loraine) Baker, Bob (Cindy Delaney) Baker and Roger (Karen) Baker; grandchildren Stacey Bentley, Rod Baker, Ken Baker, Bryan Baker, Troy Baker, Ryan Baker, Alex Baker and Lauren Baker Thomas; great-grandchildren AJ, Ryan, Cole, Addison, Merial, Sonora, Chris, Graham, Troy, Evan, Korra and Kaleb; numerous extended family; and the many friends he made throughout the years.
Memorial are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org/donate
Online condolences may be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
