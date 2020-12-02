Elizabeth Janego

How do you live to be over 100 years old? Here’s my story …
I was born to Joseph and Mary Krajcovic in Akron, Ohio and lived in a tiny house with my sisters, Helen, Viola, Lorraine and Dorothy along with my brother Joe. We were raised during The Great Depression and that gave all us kids a keen sense of how each penny we made was spent! Our family moved to Owosso, where I went to school and worked at a department store in town. Working for a few dollars per day was only offset by paying 10 cents a gallon for gasoline! It is in Owosso that I met Steve, the love of my life. We married and purchased a home close to St. Joseph Church in hopes that the Catholic proximity and influence would eventually rub off on our kids, Ron of Rapid City, Karen of Parker, Colorado, Susan of Homer, Alaska, Steve of Sisters, Oregon and Jim of East Tawas. It is at that home we raised our five wonderful kids that have blessed us with nine grandkids and nine great-grandkids, to date.
As the kids grew up, we spent many weeks up at Old Orchard Park on the Au Sable River, camping, fishing and picking huckleberries together. We eventually moved to East Tawas, and built our dream home on Bass Lake. It is there I lost my Steve at a young age of 64 years. I then moved back to my family and friends in Owosso to be close to those relationships and my Steve at the cemetery. After moving to a few locations in Owosso, I landed at Kiwanis Village just north of downtown. I can still smell the perch cooking at Greg and Lou’s. I spent over 30 years in my apartment there. Being alone for so many years made me fiercely independent, but I had fun making new friends, people watching and walking everywhere! I became quite a celebrity due to the miles I would walk each day and the bags of groceries I would pack a few miles home.
The trick was to buy enough groceries for two bags and then balance the load between bags to keep your stability on the sidewalks!
When I reached my 90s, I needed more care. Many thanks to family, friends and neighbors that helped me along each day until the kids moved me to Tawas Village in East Tawas.
This move put me close to my youngest son Jim, where I lived over a year until I peacefully passed away. I loved watching the deer, turkeys and birds out my window and making new friends with staff and residents there. I took one last car ride down to Owosso thanks to Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes and was finally laid to rest alongside Steve in St. Paul’s Cemetery. From there, I took the long-awaited spiritual ride up to heaven where Steve was waiting to greet me!
My secrets for such a long-life center around the unwavering love for my family. I always put them above all of my own needs. Others include; walk, walk, walk everywhere! After all, it costs money to drive your car around and gas is no longer 10 cents per gallon. If the weather gets too bad to walk, forget yoga TV, just plug in God’s top 40 polka tape and dance in your living room!
Cookies are fuel for the body and coffee gives you something to dunk them in. I ate pounds of cookies per week, but they only cost a dollar per package on sale. Cheese puffs are another secret. Those big bags at the Dollar Store will keep you going all day long! Putting dry cereal in a cottage cheese tub makes for a great TV snack, who needs chips? Count your money every chance you get, it keeps you sharp. Put dollar bills in one envelope, 5’s in another, 10’s in another, it really helps. Be a do-it-your- selfer! Who needs to pay plumbers, contractors and electricians when we have coat hangers, tape, safety pins and rubber bands? Call your kids all the time! They may have gotten a bit tired of that phone ringing early every morning but down deep I know they loved hearing from me. Reach out to help solve the problems of the world. I know that climate change is due to the earth shifting on its axel from all the rockets and satellites we are shooting up into space! I could go on but feel I must leave a few problems for all of you to work on now that I’m gone.
I had a wonderful life and hope and pray God gives you the same blessings he gave me. Keep your faith, trust in God, love your family and I look forward to meeting you up here when your day arrives.
Love, Elsie
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph Church in Owosso at stpaulowosso.org.
Dear Elsie, I don't know you or your family but what wonderful re-telling of your life. May you rest in peace with cookies/coffee always at your side. My condolences to your loved ones as I know they will miss your loving presence.
