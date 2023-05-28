Brian James ‘BJ’ Bannan

Age 56, of Owosso, found peace Thursday, May 25, 2023.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with Joe Petersen officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 2 to 8 p.m.
Brian was born on Aug. 23, 1966, the son of James and Jean Bannan. He and grew up in Owosso alongside his brothers Mike and Pat.
Growing up he had a passion for sports. He loved them all, but basketball was a particular favorite in his younger years. As time went on, golf quickly became his No. 1 — though pickleball found a special place in his heart in his last year.
Brian spent the majority of his career in the grocery business. He helped run the family business, Bannan’s Foodland. Following his time at Bannan’s he worked at Colony Hardware, where he built lifelong friendships with his coworkers and customers.
At the age of 25 he met the love of his life, Joanne Hawn, with whom he raised three incredible children, Justin, Jordan and James.
Brian was a man full of endless humor, energy and love. His quick wit and infectious laugh made every moment with him — even the bad ones — feel like the absolute best.
If he wasn’t making you laugh, he was probably giving you a lesson or two in cribbage, backgammon or any sport you dared to play him in. The man excelled at everything.
Outside of games, he loved camping, boating and exploring backroads and small towns with family and friends. He never wasted a moment of life and filled each second with love. On the inside he was truly the biggest softie and lover you could ever meet.
Above all, he was unbelievably strong with a game face and an attitude that were an inspiration to everyone around — but most importantly to his family. He treated everyday as if it was the best and you would have never known otherwise.
His spirit lives on through those that he has left behind.
He is survived — and so incredibly loved — by his wife Joanne; his oldest son Justin (32); his daughter Jordan (27); his youngest son James (25); his two older brothers Pat and Mike and their wives Denise and Debbie; as well as his in-laws Ed, Marie, Sue, Dennis, Annette, Brian, Chris, Greg and Phil; and many more.
Brian is predeceased by his parents, parents-in-law Trudy and Harry, brother-in-law Tim and sister-in-law Jean.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family for charitable donations in BJ’s honor.
