Age 94, of Richmond, Virginia, formerly of Penfield, New York, and Owosso, passed on to join the Lord and her family in heaven Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.
Regina “Jean” was the youngest child of Adelbert “Bert” and Julia Dutcher.
She was predeceased by her husband Robert James Bartell; son Robert Richard Bartell; daughter Marcia Dianne Bartell; and siblings James Dutcher, Charles Dutcher, Lloyd Dutcher, Alfred Dutcher, Cecilia Dutcher (Sidney) and Mary Dutcher (Jenkins).
Regina is survived by her sons James (Elaine) of San Diego, California, and Thomas (Mary Kay) of Richmond; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Regina’s funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at St. Joseph Church, 43 Gebhardt Road in Penfield. Interment will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Those who wish to participate via livestream, may visit sjcpenfield.com/online-ministries.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations to the Ryan Bartell Memorial Scholarship Fund. For information on the fund, please contact ryanbartellmemorialscholarship@gmail.com.
