Alexandra ‘Allie’ Maria Dunn

Age 32, of Perry, passed away Monday, May 15, 2023.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Marlene Webster officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from noon until the service Friday at the funeral home.
Alexandra was born March 1, 1991, in Springfield, Illinois, the daughter of Michael and Angela “Jill” (Dodd) Dunn. She graduated from Perry High School, class of 2009.
From a young age, Allie enjoyed expressing herself through art, music, poetry, cooking and the ever-changing color of her hair. She passed on her imagination and creativity to her two daughters, Charlotte and Aurora. Above all else in life, Allie loved spending time with her girls, who she lovingly called Bug and Beans.
Alexandra is survived by her daughters Charlotte and Aurora; mother Jill; brothers Ryan Dunn, Austin (Julia) Dunn and Chase (Madelynn) Dunn; and many other loving family members and friends.
She was predeceased by her father and grandparents.
A GoFundMe has been created in which all contributions will go to Allie’s daughters. For more information, please visit: gofundme.com/f/bug-and-beans.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
