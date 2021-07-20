Age 101, of Corunna, passed away at her home Friday, July 9, 2021.
A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, July 23, at West Haven Cemetery.
Beatrice was born Sept. 10, 1919, in Laingsburg, to Clifford and Maybel (Chase) Skutt.
She graduated from Owosso High School with the class of 1937 and on July 19, 1937, she married Albert Howard. She later married Harold Smith July 1, 1953. Beatrice and Harold loved to travel; they spent their winters in Florida. She liked to test her luck at the casino and Bingo.
Bearice is survived by her daughter Ruth Horwath, son Albert (Jean) Howard, stepdaughter-in-law Lola Smith, eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 18 great-great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husbands; son in-law Tony Horwath; stepson Robert Smith; stepdaughter Marilyn (Elmer) Hodge; sisters Evelyn Defrenn, Ethel Martineau, Betty Straba and Kitty Pyles; brothers Edward and Robert Skutt; one grandchild; and a great-great-grandchild.
Memorial contributions can be directed to Memorial Hospice.
