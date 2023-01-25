Clairabella ‘Clair’ Lyn Musson

Age 20, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, as a result of an automobile accident.
A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$24.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$48.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$96.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$18.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$52.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$98.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$185.00
|for 365 days
Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%..
Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%.
Updated: January 26, 2023 @ 5:51 pm
Age 20, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, as a result of an automobile accident.
A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating.
The family will receive friends from noon until the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Clair was born Sept. 25, 2002, in Howell, the daughter of Mark Musson and Jennifer (Leach) Gilmore.
She graduated from Owosso High School, class of 2021, and attended Baker College of Owosso and Friends of Christ Lutheran Church in Howell.
Clair loved farm life and cows and was an avid reader; reading anything from murder mystery to action. She had a passion for parades and especially looked forward to helping with the Curwood Parade.
Clair was employed with Kubota as a mechanic technician and Capital Equipment in DeWitt.
Clair is survived by her parents Jennifer (Brian) Gilmore and Mark (Dawn) Musson; siblings Paul Musson, Alisen- Joy Gilmore, Jostin Gilmore, Ashlee Gilmore, Lucas (MaKenzie) Gilmore, David Russek, Cody Gilmore and Autumn Fix; six nephews; grandparents Jackie Magee, Chris (Kelly) Leach and Ulnada (Tom) Thomas; great-grandparents Herbert (Cathlean) Leach and Ruth Magee; and many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her grandparents, Dale Magee, Jeanette Leach and Mathew Leach.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Curwood Heritage Parade.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.