Wayne Lee English

Age 94, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Pleasant View.
Funeral services will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating.
The family will receive friends from noon until the service Sunday at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Wayne was born July 7, 1929, in Owosso, the son of Hector and Hazel (Dean) English.
He graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1947.
Wayne enjoyed bowling, and was active with the Civil Air Patrol. He spent many years coaching little league and pony league baseball, as well as being a cub master. Wayne loved being involved and volunteering for Corunna Public Schools and athletics throughout his life.
He married the love of his life Betty Lou Sutliff in Owosso on June 24, 1950.
Wayne was a farmhand for Lamont Sutliff Farms and retired from Johnson Controls after 45 years of service.
He is survived by his wife; sons Dennis English, Lon (Ruth) English and Doug English; grandchildren Shane (Angie) English, Staci (Jim) Huff, Peris (Geremy) West, Scott Chapman and Mikenna English; and great-grandchildren Anton, Domanick, Vada, Lyric and Blake. Wayne also leaves behind countless “George’s and Susie’s”. Children he loved like his own.
He was predeceased by his brother Dean Evan English and sisters Valjean Steggall and Susan Burgess.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Boy Scouts of America or Girl Scouts of USA.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
