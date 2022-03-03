Gregg Michael Taphouse

Age 36, formerly of Corunna, passed away suddenly Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona.
Cremation has taken place and there are plans for a Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date.
Gregg was the third son born to Dennis and Linda Taphouse Nov. 3, 1985, in Owosso.
He attended Corunna Public Schools, graduating in 2004. He then attended Baker College in Owosso in the heating and air conditioning program, earning his journeyman card.
Gregg loved his children and was a good father. He will be sadly missed by daughters Adrina and Audrey in Michigan and son Aedryan, daughter Astassie and unborn son Atticus Lee in Arizona.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, bowling and soccer in high school, golf, video games, all Michigan sports and playing with his dog Zeus. Gregg was fun to be with and made everyone laugh. He also enjoyed time spent at the cabin at Wolf Lake with his parents and brothers while he was growing up.
Also left to cherish his memory are his brothers Scott (Linda) and Chris (Becky) of Michigan; fiance Kimberly Soper of Arizona; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Preceding him in passing are grandparents Harry and Gladys Taphouse, Frank and Leona Powell; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.