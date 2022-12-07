Edna Mae Van Newkirk

Age 94, of Bancroft, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at Pleasant View Shiawassee County Medical Care Facility.
A funeral service to honor and celebrate her life will take place at noon Friday, Dec. 9, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, 503 West Maple Ave., Bancroft. Co-officiating the celebration will be the Revs. Todd Evans and Ray Strawser. Burial immediately following at Fremont Cemetery, Bancroft.
The family will receive from 11 a.m. until the service Friday.
Edna was born Dec. 10, 1927, in Bancroft, to Cecil Elwood and Delia Mae (Edson) Bowers. A lifelong resident of Shiawassee County, Edna married the love of her life, Harold Lavern Van Newkirk. Edna was a faithful member of the First Congregational Church of Bancroft where she was a very active member. She participated as a Sunday school teacher and volunteered for many church activities. Edna loved caring for her family, especially her grandchildren which brought her so much joy. She loved outdoor activities; camping, fishing and gardening. Edna learned from an early age the art of canning and making her own clothes. She worked as an Avon Representative for many years, in which she received many awards for her service to the company, as well as the community. She enjoyed reading in her spare time and began collecting plates and hummingbird figurines over the years.
Edna is survived by her son Larry (Dawn) Van Newkirk; grandchildren Jason (Carolyn) Van Newkirk, Terry Van Newkirk and Tiffanie (Joe) Vandendries; great-grandchildren Warren, Seth, Jake, Ian, Austin, Connor and Alyssa; siblings Virginia, Midge, Cecil, Gladys and Grace; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Cecil and Delia; husband Harold (de. 2000); grandson Jeremy; and siblings Bob, Carl, Don, George, Bessie and Barbara.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Pleasant View for their care and to Heart to Heart Hospice for their compassion.
Memorials honoring Mrs. Van Newkirk are to be directed to the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
