Thomas Robertson

Age 58, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at his home.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with the Rev. Dr. John Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at the funeral home and from 10 a.m. Friday until the service.
Thomas was born March 1, 1963, in Pontiac, the son of Donald and Joyce (South) Robertson.
He graduated from Harrison High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army with the 31st Infantry Regiment.
Thomas enjoyed hunting and time spent with his family. Thomas and his wife Lenna were members of the Gold Prospectors Association of America. They traveled to Ohio, Indiana and Michigan panning for gold. Most of all, Thomas looked forward to watching his grandsons Landen, Carver and Tyler at their many activities and sporting events.
He married Lenna Urban on July 16, 1988, in Owosso.
Thomas was employed with Compak in Durand for many years as a dye setter and print operator.
Thomas is survived by his wife Lenna; special son Wayne (Aimie) Swiney; grandsons Landen and Avery Swiney, Carver and Tyler Purdy; special niece Catherine (Brett) Purdy; siblings Tim (Ramona) Robertson, Tony Robertson, Troy Robertson and Tonya (Ross) Frammolino; and many nieces, nephews and loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents Donald and Joyce (South) Robertson.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
