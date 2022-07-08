Monica Joyce Wachowicz

Age 39, of Bancroft, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 11, at Life in Christ Church with the Rev. Eric Numerich officiating.
Burial will follow at Fremont Cemetery in Bancroft. The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home on Sunday from 2-8 p.m. and on Monday at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Monica was born Aug. 21, 1982, in Livonia, the daughter of James and Kathy (Parrish) Boyda.
She graduated from Howell High School and was an active member of Life in Christ Church. Monica had a love of animals and was a 4-H advocate as well as being creator and founder of “Story Ranch” which focused on youth and therapy through horses.
She married Michael Wachowicz on Sept. 14, 2002, in Owosso.
Monica was a dedicated homemaker and spent her life raising and caring for her family. She also was a massage therapist and owner of Monica’s Therapeutic Massage.
Monica is survived by her husband Michael; children Mikayla, Kylie, Travis and Ryan; her parents; sisters Nicole (Jim) MacIsaac, Kim (Pete) Bengal, and Katie (Bill) Cavasin; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and other family and friends.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family for an education fund for her children.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at Nelson-House.com.
