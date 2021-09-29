Age 74, of Elsie, passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Hazel I. Findlay Country Manor in St. Johns.
Cremation has taken place and there will be no services.
Adrian was born in St. Johns Aug. 9, 1947, the son of Adrian D. Huss and Katherine (Perrien) Kelley.
Adrian worked with Consumers Energy for many years. He went on to work in the gravel pit industry. He owned and operated Huss Gravel. Adrian enjoyed his paper route delivering the Lansing State Journal to the Clinton and Gratiot county areas for more than 10 years.
Adrian was 7 when he got his first horse. This began his lifelong love of horses and attending horse shows with his family. He was an avid college sports fan and he also enjoyed NASCAR. Adrian loved the holidays and he always made sure to make it special for his family. Adrian was a member of the United Church of Ovid.
He is survived by daughter Julie (Steve) Maynard, of Elsie; son Kyle (Karen) Huss, of Cement City; grandchildren Katie Maynard and fiance Warren Fink, Grant Maynard, Keith Huss, Kyler Huss and fiance Andrew Hunter, and Karissa Huss; siblings Linda and Rod McCreery, of Ovid, Marie and Butch Mohre, of Lansing, and Albert and Linda Huss, of Apache Junction, Arizona. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, mother of his children Sherry Huss, brother Delbert Huss and an infant brother.
Memorials may be made to Shiawassee County 4-H.
Online condolences can be sent to smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.