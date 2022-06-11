Dominic Matthew Zsigo

Age 65, of Jackson (formerly of Owosso) passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating.
The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home on Tuesday, from 4-8 p.m. with a rosary prayed at 7.
There will be a luncheon for family and friends at Knights of Columbus following the church service.
Dominic was born May 23, 1957 in Owosso, the son of Ernest and Frances (Faber) Zsigo.
He graduated from Corunna High School in 1975 and later attended Central Michigan University.
Dominic was an amazing husband, papa and friend.
He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and the Owosso Knights of Columbus. He was a state-ranked chess player, avid golfer, enjoyed playing poker and loved U of M football.
He married his best friend Michele “Misty” Zsigo in Swartz Creek on November 21, 2020.
Dominic was a construction contractor working on his retirement home and former a General Motors union representative of many years.
Dominic is survived by his wife; children Sznadue (Chip) Butler, Tyler (Megan) Alvarado and Tori (Nick) Clark; grandchildren Savannah, Zae and Owen; siblings Jesse (Elsa) Zsigo, Ernest Zsigo, Patricia (Jim) Sheridan, Bonnie Zsigo and Carolyn (Donald) Smith; as well as several nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents and his sister Barbie.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude’s.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at Nelson-House.com.
