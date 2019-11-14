Age 60, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Mid-Michigan Medical Hospital in Midland.
Funeral services will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. John Walworth officiating. Burial will follow at West Haven Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Donna was born Dec. 12, 1958, in Owosso, the daughter of Donald Dickinson and Alberta (Porter) Bowen.
She graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1977, and attended Baker College, where she earned her associate’s degree.
Donna enjoyed fishing, traveling, going to concerts and women’s pool leagues. She also loved baking, crocheting and stain-glass crafting.
Donna spent her years as a quality engineer at local community factories.
Donna is survived by her siblings Michael (Vicky) Dickinson, Don (Tamara) Dickinson, Rick (Laura) Mitchell and Carolyn Clark; several nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents and sister Susan Sebert.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
