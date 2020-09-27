Beulah Macklin-Green

Age 80, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at her residence.
A celebration of life service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Owosso VFW Post #9455.
Beulah was the daughter of Elmer and Elmeda (Penrod) Macklin, born in Owosso on May 1, 1940.
Beulah worked as a nurse aide at several nursing homes for over 35 years. After retiring, she worked as a sales clerk at Springrove Variety for a few years.
Beulah enjoyed crafts like ceramics, quilting, knitting, crochet — basically anything she could do with her hands. She also liked to travel, taking a cruise from Hawaii to Alaska.
She volunteered her time to the Steam Railroading Institute and on the Polar Express as Mrs. Claus.
Beulah is survived by her children, Theresa (Frank) Thompson, Lisa (Chuck) Whisman, Harold Green; three grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; siblings Andea Billman, Vickie (Duane) Conrad, Larry (Sandy) Macklin, Randy (Connie) Macklin, Debbie (Bob) Taphouse; several nieces and nephews; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; brothers LeRoy and Dennis; and daughter-in-law Paulette Green.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Owosso VFW Auxiliary.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at Nelson-House.com.
