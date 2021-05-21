Kathy Thatcher

Age 77, passed away on May 17, 2021.
She was born in Owosso on October 22, 1943, to Beryl Elliott and Norma Warden Elliott.
Kathy was a graduate of Ovid High School and lived in Elsie.
She worked in Owosso area dental offices as an administrator until her retirement in 2011.
She met Bob Thatcher at the Steam Railroad Institute in Owosso. They shared a common interest in steam trains and their friendship culminated in marriage on August 2, 2012, at the train station in Greenfield Village.
Kathy enjoyed needlecraft and had a special passion for quilting. While doing crafting, she was the master of the glue gun.
Kathy was a member of the Red Hats Society in Owosso.
She was the beloved wife of Bob Thatcher; dear mother of Jeff (Betty) Zemla and Mark (Kelly) Zemla; grandmother of Tristan, Taylor, Sam, Willie and Maddie; and sister of John Elliott and Nancy Grove.
Visitation will take place from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 21 and from 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W. 11 Mile Road (four blocks east of Woodward), Royal Oak.
Please be aware that the funeral home is restricted to 25 people at a time and masks are requested to be worn.
A private family inurnment will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions to Alzheimer’s Association are appreciated. Share your memories at sullivanfuneraldirectors.com.
