Age 75, of Chesaning, passed away Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Memorial Healthcare Center.
Per her wishes, there will be no services at this time. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements are being handled by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel.
Eileen May Clark was born April 8, 1946, in Durand, a daughter of Howard and Pauline (Hurry) Clark. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, butterflies, and being active in her church at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness in Durand.
Eileen is survived by her sisters Rita Egler, of Arkansas and Beverly (Fred) Marr, of Howell; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers Lewis Clark, Raymond Clark and Wayne Clark; and parents Howard and Pauline Clark.
Memorial contributions in Eileen’s name are suggested to The Kingdom Hall Jehovah’s Witness in Durand.
Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
