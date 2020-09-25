Age 61, of Haslett passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Sparrow Health System.
Interment will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens and there will be no service at this time.
Gerald was born July 5, 1959, in Owosso, the son of Bernard and Bessie (Webster) Scott.
He graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1977.
Gerald’s favorite pastime before his stroke was riding his Harley-Davidson, working on his 1989 Jeep and sand railing.
He is survived by his mother; sister Julia (Jesse) Ross; and nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
He was predeceased by his father and brother Robert Scott.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Shiawassee County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
