Robert ‘Bob’ L. Johnson

Age 82 years handsome, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 12, surrounded by his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bob was born May 1, 1940 in Owosso, the son of Elizabeth (Goff) and Charlie Singleton, and Carman Johnson. Bob’s greatest accomplishment in life, with his wife Marty by his side for 61 years, was the life he created for his family. He was extremely proud of each and every one of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Raised in the U.P., at an early age Bob taught himself how to fix, fabricate and repair everything at their family resort at Bodi Lake. After high school, he traveled to Miami where he attended Miami Institute of Welding and Fabrication.
Back in Owosso in 1959, he met the love of his life, Marty. They went on to marry in 1961 and raise four loving children.
Throughout his life he was gainfully employed by Midland Ross, Crest Pontoon Factory and Mijo Excavating. In 1976, he and Marty switched gears to become owners and operators of Durand Mobil Service. He taught and mentored many employees how to serve the community by being fair, honest and open. In 2002, Bob and Marty retired and passed along the legacy to their son Jeff, daughter Julie and son-in-law Tom. Upon retirement, Bob and Marty would travel between Ponce Inlet, Florida and Michigan. His favorite place to spend time with his family and friends was at Rainy Weather, their cabin on the shores of Lake Superior. Bob was known for his sense of humor, big heart and piercing blue eyes. Every person he met instantly felt like part of his family. His love and legacy of pranks will be carried on for generations to come.
He is survived by his wife of more than 61 years Martha (Marty); daughters Jacqueline (Scott) Oliver, Julie (Tom) Janisse and Jennifer (Ben) Thomas; son Jeff (Bonnie) Johnson; eight grandchildren Sarah (TJ) Gross, Amy (Patrick) Herrick, Ashley Brady (Kevin Sacco), Stephanie Oliver, Joshua Oliver, Haydn Johnson (Delanie Braun), Alden Johnson (Hannah Barton) and Evelyn Johnson; great-grandchildren Shay, Conrad, Greyson, Emery, Gretta, Maxwell, Mabel, Luella and Rowan; and other loving family (Melissa, Bill, Emily, Matthew and Jeffrey) and friends.
He was predeceased by his great-grandson Cooper; parents; sister Julie (Charlie) Spencer; niece Melanie Dunham; in-laws John and Marjorie Northway; and brother-in-law John Northway Jr.
In honor of Bob’s generous spirit and passion to help those in need, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ronald McDonald House or bring an unwrapped toy (or monetary donation) to be distributed within the local community.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
