Violet Irvine Smith

Age 100, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at McLaren Regional Medical Center in Flint.
A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Corunna, with the Rev. Russ Merrill officiating.
Violet was born in Ontario, Canada, on Six Nations reservation on Sept. 6, 1921, the daughter of Herbert H. and Christine Sophia (Hill) Martin. Irvine and David moved to Flint in 1950 for work. After David’s retirement, they moved to Wiggins Lake in Gladwin.
After David passed away, she moved to Owosso to be closer to her family. She was very active with the Gladwin Eastern Stars, Owosso Eastern Stars and the Salvation Army in Owosso. She was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Corunna. Irvine loved to travel.
She is survived by her son David G. and Linda Smith of Ovid; and stepgrandson John Buck and Kim Seagers of Ovid.
She was preceded in death by her husband, grandson David W. Smith, great-grandson Joshua Buck and many brothers and sisters.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 111 S. Shiawassee St. in Corunna.
Online condolences can be sent to smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Houghton Chapel.
