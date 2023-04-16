Margaret Ann Alexander

Age 98, of Durand, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at the Lodges of Durand.
Services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Pittsburgh United Methodist Church at 2960 W. Grand River Rd, Owosso. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the service Saturday, at the church.
Margaret was born on Oct. 27, 1924 in Detroit, to Emmett and Olive “Dolly” (Taylor) Ottenbaker. She married the love of her life, Delbert Edwin Alexander in March of 1946, who she had known since childhood. To them were born two children, Robert Alexander and Linda Bennett. During her working years, Margaret was employed as a bookkeeper for several companies. Delbert and Margaret moved to Owosso from Detroit in 1986. In Owosso, she volunteered at the Memorial Hospital gift shop, along with friend Frances Bills. Delbert passed away in 2014 at the age of 94. Margaret moved to the Lodge in Durand soon afterward, where she had made her home for the last eight years.
Margaret is survived by her son Robert (Debbie) Alexander; grandchildren Benjamin Alexander, Anna (Ervin) Herschberger and Jonathan (Courtney) Bennett; great-grandchildren David Herschberger, Jackson and Emerysn Bennett; along with several other loving family and friends.
She is predeceased by her husband Delbert Alexander, daughter, Linda Bennett, brother, Thomas Ottenbaker, sister, Nancy Tunier and parents, Emmett and Olive Ottenbaker.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution in Margaret’s name to Shriners Hospital for Children, P.O Box 1525, Ranson WV, 25438. Margaret was a regular supporter.
