Was born March 15, 1927, in Marion, Indiana, child No. 8 of 15 born to McClellan and Vera (Foster) Heavilin.
He slipped peacefully from this life March 29, 2020, in Waldron, Indiana, fulfilling one goal: Making it to 93 years just like his oldest brother, George. His wife, Virgina, and daughter, Marilyn, were by his side.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents and 11 of his siblings.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Virginia (Spencer); brothers John and Charles (Barbara); sister Lois (Ben) Drown; children Martha Ling, Marilyn (Dan) Current, Marietta (John) Luman, Paul Jr. (Jo), Becky (Lee) Larson, Philip (Linda) and Peter (Michelle); a niece and nephew he helped raise, Carolyn and Ken Clements; 19 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren, as well as myriad nieces and nephews; and “kids” from his years of pastoring, teaching and many who lived in the Heavilin home over the years and who are counted as family.
Paul earned two separate degrees. He received a bachelor of religion degree (theology, Greek) at Marion College (now Indiana Wesleyan University) in 1949. His second degree was from Northwest Missouri State College (A bachelor of science in Spanish, speech/drama) in 1958.
Learning to be a dedicated, hard worker from his father, a contractor, during the Depression years served him well over the years.
Although his primary professions were teaching and preaching, he worked in multiple professions: produce manager and grocery store clerk, construction, printer and instructor of printing and craftsman of specialty and educational toys for the handicapped, school maintenance, to name just a few. He considered himself to be a “jack of all trades,” quite often adding, “and master of none,” with his signature laugh.
Paul taught school in the public arena in several locations, totaling 14 years, and retired from the Shiawassee Regional Education District in 1991 only to return to his greatest love and passion: serving God and his church.
He started out in ministry after his first bachelor’s degree, pastoring for the Wesleyan Methodists for two years in Wisconsin. At that point, in 1952, with three young girls in tow (the youngest less than a week old), he went to Missouri to teach at Midwest Bible College for the Church of God (Seventh Day) while Virginia cooked for the students. This set a pattern for the rest of his life, with his wife Virginia being a co-partner in his ministry, wherever he went.
He served the Church of God Seven Day in multiple places, with multiple roles over the next 48 years: pastoring in Wisconsin, California and Michigan, youth camp director, president of Michigan State Board, president of the North American Ministerial Council, secretary of the International Council, and numerous positions on district, state and local boards.
And last, but not least, his two stints at Spring Vale Academy, totaling 14 years where he was “Uncle Paul” to many of the students.
Between his MBC and SVA teaching years, he taught two generations of some of the same families.
Goodbye, until we meet again in that glorious reunion in the sky. In the meantime, we will cherish the memory of your robust laugh, cheery whistle, one-of-a-kind rendition of “Cheer Up, Ye Saints of God,” 50-mile detours to catch a few minutes with a long-lost friend, and bear hugs freely given out to all.
Paul is to be buried at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Owosso. Memorial service information will come at a later date.
Donations on Paul Heavilin’s behalf may be made to Spring Vale Christian School in Owosso (or) to Dementia Society of America by mail to PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or online dementiasociety.org/donate.
