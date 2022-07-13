Barbara Miller

Age 80, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022.
Funeral services will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at Jehovah Witness Kingdom Hall.
Barbara was born July 11, 1941, in Owosso, the daughter of Wesley and Rena (Curtis) Murdock.
She graduated from Corunna High School.
Barbara was an active member in the Kingdom Hall and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She married Jack Miller in Pontiac, on June 26, 1989.
He predeceased her on April 27, 1998.
Barbara spent most of her days taking care of her children and her grandchildren.
Barbara is survived by three daughters Tammy Lamrouex, Terry Reasner and Traci Boylan; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; along with other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by husband Jack Miller; daughter Theresa Fry; father Wesley Murdock; mother Rena Murdock; great-grandchild Timika Robinson; and grandchild Heather Robinson.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Kingdom Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.