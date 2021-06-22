Age 37, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at University Hospital in Ann Arbor. She fought a long hard battle with cystic fibrosis, but finally succumbed.
Sarah was born Feb. 9, 1984, in Owosso, attended Owosso Public Schools and graduated from Owosso High School in 2002.
She received her bachelor of science degree from University of Michigan in 2006, and two masters of science degrees from University of Illinois-Chicago. She performed field research in Cost Rica. She was coordinator of student services at Green River College in Auburn, Washington, retiring in 2018.
Sarah enjoyed her years at University of Michigan, living in Chicago while attending UIC, and her life in Tacoma, Washington. She enjoyed hiking and camping in the Pacific Northwest, snorkeling in Hawaii, and traveling throughout Europe, Northwest Africa and India. She moved back to Owosso in 2019 to spend her remaining years with family and close friends.
She is survived by her parents Kathleen and Douglas Franz of Owosso; companion Seth Schrum of Owosso; siblings Brian Franz (Bonnie) of Lowell, Rachael Franz (Raymond Beebe) of Milford, and Patrick Franz (Rachel) of Keego Harbor; and niece and nephews Bella, Jonathan, Noah and Ranger. She will be missed by Sonya, Cassandra, Andy, Katie, Cassie and many lifelong friends.
A private memorial service has take place. In the memory of Sarah, please consider a donation to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
