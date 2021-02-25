Age 58, of Chesaning, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Chesaning Comfort Care.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at St. Michael Catholic Church with burial to follow at St. Michael’s Cemetery.
For those unable to attend in person, the funeral service will be live-streamed at mcgeehanfh.com.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at McGeehan Funeral Homes, Martin Chapel.
Kevin was born Aug. 25, 1962, to Thomas and Patricia (Wrocklage) Martin in Owosso. He worked as a truck driver for Hehr International for many years.
During his life, Kevin enjoyed duck hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and riding his Harley-Davidson.
Kevin is survived by his daughter Shamae Martin (Dan Rodriguez); mother Patricia Martin; sister Valerie Black; granddaughters Arianna, Julianna and Brianna; nieces and nephews Sydney, Spencer and Sawyer Black, and Shawn (Hallie) Mahoney; as well as many cousins.
Kevin is predeceased by his father Thomas Martin, and sisters Michelle and Roxane.
The family would like to give a special thanks to those who cared for Kevin over the years: CBI Rehabilitation Services on Westwood, Chesaning Comfort Care and Rehab, and All Valley Hospice.
