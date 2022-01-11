Gerald Edward Kellogg

Age 89, of Corunna, passed away Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at his home with his family by his side.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with Fred Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Wilkinson Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the service at the funeral home.
Gerald was born Nov. 6, 1932, near Morrice, the son of Chester and Evelyn (Otto) Kellogg.
He attended Owosso High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1955-57 and was a member of Owosso Church of Christ.
Gerald was an avid outdoorsman, which included hunting, fishing, mushrooming and camping. He enjoyed family cookouts, tractor shows and visiting with family and friends. He was seen almost daily riding his bicycle around the neighborhood and stopping to talk to his neighbors along the way. He was a big presence with an even bigger laugh that was infectious to everyone around him.
He married his childhood sweetheart Colleen Sue Rose in Corunna on June 24, 1952; meeting at the ages of 10 and 12 years old, their love story continued for over 69 years.
Gerald’s true life long passion was farming the land, which never wavered to the very end of his life.
Gerald is survived by his wife Colleen; children Terry (Jeri-Lynn) Kellogg, Kristi (Richard) Jackson, Wendy (Guy) Hubbard and John (Li Lui) Kellogg; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his little girl Heather and sister Gayle.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Michigan Crippled Children’s Fund or Owosso Church of Christ.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
