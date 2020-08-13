Age 82, entered into her eternal heavenly home Aug. 11, 2020, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s.
Lorraine was born in Flint Sept. 14, 1937, to William R. and Lucille M. (Gocha) Bowles. Her family later moved to Lennon and she attended the Venice Center Country School on Durand Road. Later she graduated from Owosso High School in the spring of 1955.
On Sept. 25, 1955, she married Cloyse L. Kirby at the old First United Methodist Church in downtown Owosso. Together they had three children, Jeff, Tina and Lisa.
Lorraine sewed for many years for an interior decorating business and, in 1974, went to work for the Owosso Public Schools. She worked at Bryant Elementary School as the executive secretary to principals John Spindler and Bill Aue, and retired in 1999 after 25 years of service.
Lorraine was a member of the Owosso First United Methodist Church for more than 50 years and later a member of the Owosso Wesleyan Church, now known as GracePointe Wesleyan Church. Lorraine was also a member of the Owosso Memorial Healthcare Auxiliary, and worked as a hospital volunteer. She was also a 4-H leader for her girls. She loved to cook for her family and her simple home, and kept it and the yard in immaculate shape.
Lorraine was predeceased by her parents; husband Cloyse L. Kirby; sister Jane Bowles; and brother William Bowles.
Lorraine is survived by her brothers John (Beverly) Bowles and Jim (Joyce) Bowles; children Jeff (Christine) Kirby of Delaware, Ohio, Tina Corbin of Manassas, Virginia, and Lisa (Robert) Meihls of Corunna; and grandchildren Brandon Corbin, Lindsay Corbin, Emily (Ken) Bickel, Jeffrey Meihls and John Meihls.
The family would like to say a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Welcome Home Assisted Living and to Kindred Hospice Care. They both provided Lorraine with exceptional care during her stay.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Nelson-House Funeral Home in Owosso. The Rev. Cal Emerson will officiate. Burial will follow at Pine Tree Cemetery in Corunna. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Memorial contributions are suggested to The Bill Aue Scholarship Fund or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
